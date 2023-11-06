News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Wellingborough man charged over theft of £4.8m golden toilet from Blenheim Palace

He is due to appear before magistrates later this month
By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT- 1 min read
The stolen golden toilet. Credit: Getty ImagesThe stolen golden toilet. Credit: Getty Images
The stolen golden toilet. Credit: Getty Images

A Wellingborough man has been charged after a golden toilet valued at £4.8m was stolen in a heist at Blenheim Palace.

James Sheen, 39, is accused of burglary, one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property and one count of transferring criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charge comes after the working 18-carat lavatory, which was at the Oxfordshire palace as part of an exhibition, was taken just before 5am on September 14, 2019.

Sheen is one of four people to be charged after an investigation by Thames Valley Police detectives. Police have not released addresses for each defendant and have instead released their date of birth. Sheen’s is 16/07/1984.

Most Popular

Michael Jones, 38 (17/08/1985) and of Oxford, has been charged with one count of burglary.

Fred Doe, 35 (01/05/1988) and of Ascot, and Bora Guccuk, 39 (05/01/1984) and of West London, have both been charged with one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The men will all appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 28.

The solid gold loo had only been on show as part of the exhibition for two days when it was stolen. Those who wanted to use it had a three-minute time limit to prevent queues from forming.

It was plumbed in when it was stolen which meant the palace suffered from flooding and damage.