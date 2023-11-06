Wellingborough man charged over theft of £4.8m golden toilet from Blenheim Palace

The stolen golden toilet. Credit: Getty Images

A Wellingborough man has been charged after a golden toilet valued at £4.8m was stolen in a heist at Blenheim Palace.

James Sheen, 39, is accused of burglary, one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property and one count of transferring criminal property.

The charge comes after the working 18-carat lavatory, which was at the Oxfordshire palace as part of an exhibition, was taken just before 5am on September 14, 2019.

Sheen is one of four people to be charged after an investigation by Thames Valley Police detectives. Police have not released addresses for each defendant and have instead released their date of birth. Sheen’s is 16/07/1984.

Michael Jones, 38 (17/08/1985) and of Oxford, has been charged with one count of burglary.

Fred Doe, 35 (01/05/1988) and of Ascot, and Bora Guccuk, 39 (05/01/1984) and of West London, have both been charged with one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

The men will all appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 28.

The solid gold loo had only been on show as part of the exhibition for two days when it was stolen. Those who wanted to use it had a three-minute time limit to prevent queues from forming.