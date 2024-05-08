Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have appeared in court after police seized a large amount of cannabis following a motorway car stop.

Officers from multiple policing teams began a pursuit of the vehicle on the M1 on Saturday (May 4) following information from South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road crime team and roads policing unit officers were able to safely stop the car close to Junction 25, near Sandiacre, at around 10.25pm.

A Wellingborough man has been charged after drugs were found in the M1 car stop

Two men were arrested at the scene and searches of the vehicle uncovered large quantities of cannabis.

Gazmir Likaj, 25, of Market Street, Wellingborough and 26-year-old Klodian Neziraj of Raby Street, Sheffield have been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Likaj has also been charged with dangerous driving.

They both appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (May 6) and were remanded in custody until May 24, 2024 when they are expected to appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Kate Savage of Nottinghamshire Police said: “This was a great example of teamwork and liaising closely with colleagues from other forces.

“Exemplary searches have then uncovered large quantities of drugs which will now be destroyed.