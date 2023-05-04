News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
4 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Wellingborough man appears in court to admit repeated animal welfare offences

He will sentenced later this month

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 4th May 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:43 BST

A Wellingborough man has appeared in court to admit a further breach of a court order banning him from owning or keeping any animals.

In February this year, 61-year-old Kim Stark admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, after Northamptonshire Police officers found more than 160 rabbits, ferrets, hamsters, mice, guinea pigs and birds living in unsuitable conditions in a property in Rushden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was also charged with the breach of a disqualification order banning him from owning or keeping animals, imposed in February 2000 following a previous conviction.

Northampton Magistrates CourtNorthampton Magistrates Court
Northampton Magistrates Court
Most Popular

Stark entered guilty pleas to both offences at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 28.

On Tuesday, May 2, officers from the force’s rural crime team arrested Stark for again breaching the disqualification order, after they discovered he had been responsible for several horses, a donkey, and numerous rabbits and guinea pigs in a field in Hannington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stark, of Brooke Mews, Wellingborough was charged with the new breach, as well as one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a horse, and appeared before magistrates the same day, entering further guilty pleas.

He was released on conditional bail, with the imposed conditions preventing him from having any contact, control or interaction with any animal, from entering any land with animals, and not to attend either deliberately or driving through the village of Hannington.

Stark will next appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on all matters on May 19.

Anyone with information concerning the welfare of animals should call the rural crime team via 101 or email officers on [email protected]