Wellingborough man, 40, wanted by police

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Linards Jegorovs, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at magistrates’ court.
The 40-year-old of Wellingborough is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating, however failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 14 this year.
Anyone who has seen Jegorovs or knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.