Wellingborough man, 40, wanted by police

Linards Jegorovs of Wellingborough is wanted by police

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Linards Jegorovs, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at magistrates’ court.

The 40-year-old of Wellingborough is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating, however failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 14 this year.