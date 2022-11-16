A drug dealer who was caught with large quantities of class A substances three times in the space of just 10 months has been jailed.

Luke Alexis, 26, was first found with 188 wraps of cocaine and heroin in Carrington Street, Kettering, on October 26 last year.

Six months later, on April 9 this year, he was caught with another 132 wraps of class A drugs in Kettering’s Alexandra Street.

Luke Alexis

And then on August 15 he was stopped in Harrowden Road, Wellingborough, with police finding 31 wraps of class A drugs and a significant amount of cash in a Volkswagen Scirocco.

Alexis, formerly of Talbot Road in Wellingborough, was subsequently arrested and a review of his mobile phone devices also found evidence that he was involved in the supply of cannabis, Northamptonshire Police said.

He was later charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

At Northampton Crown Court he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to a total of five years and three months in prison.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Lee Norton, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Luke Alexis was brought to justice through a real team effort across the force with stops and arrests made by a number of teams including officers on response as well as those working on Op Revive.

“I am pleased that he now finds himself behind bars as it demonstrates a stark fact to others involved in the supply of drugs that this glamorous lifestyle you have had sold to you is a lie.

“Drugs are a real scourge in our society and often the root cause of many crimes. That’s why it’s so important to take action against the dealers and I want to reassure the local community that we will continue working hard in order to do this.”