Wellingborough drivers caught every FOUR MINUTES in new police speed trap

One driver every four minutes fell foul of the latest addition to the Northamptonshire Police list of speed camera locations.

A mobile unit from the Safer Roads Team clocked 27 vehicles going faster than the 30mph limit on its first visit to Finedon Road, Wellingborough — with one driver heading for court after being snapped at 52mph.

Speed camera vans visit more than 170 locations around the county on a regular basis watching out for drivers speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or using a mobile phone or other device while behind the wheel.

Those offences make up three quarters of the so-called Fatal Four — drink or drug driving is the other — which contribute most to deaths and serious injuries on the county roads.

Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matt O’Connell, said: “It’s always disappointing, despite all the campaigns and warnings about speeding, that so many drivers still choose to drive at excess or inappropriate speeds.

We would urge motorists to think about their actions and drive at a speed suitable for the weather conditions and within the posted limit. We cannot be any clearer: Speeding KILLS.

“It is one of the four biggest causation factors in collisions and driving even just a few miles per hour over the speed limit can have extreme consequences, leaving families devastated by the loss of loved ones.”

Mobile speed cameras were set up on Finedon Road, Wellingborough, for the first time