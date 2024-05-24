Wellingborough dealer jailed after fluffing attempt to throw drugs away
Daniel Rossiter was spotted taking part in a suspected drug deal in Kilnway, Wellingborough, on January 28 this year and tried to run away.
As police detained the 47-year-old he threw a clingfilmed object – only for it to land at his feet. The bundle was found to contain individual wraps of class A drugs and he was arrested.
Rossiter was also found to have two kitchen knives in his waistband and a black Nokia mobile phone and £260 in cash were also seized.
He was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug – crack cocaine and heroin – and two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He pleaded guilty to all four charges and was jailed for a total of 31 months at Northampton Crown Court.
PC Sam Walton, from Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive North team, said: “Drug harm continues to be a matter of priority for the force and we will endeavour to disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to our streets and communities.
“I am pleased with the sentence handed to Daniel Rossiter by the courts and hope it also serves as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire. We will stop your illicit activities and bring you to justice.”