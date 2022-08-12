Wellingborough burglar who's clocked up 100 offences jailed for trying locked door handle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore targeted a home in Weldon Close, Wellingborough

A would-be burglar who tried the doors to someone’s house and car has been jailed after a court heard he’s made a career out of his crimes.

Now Robert John Moore is back behind bars after a judge was told of his long criminal history dating back thirty years.

Northampton Crown Court heard, on August 5, how the 47-year-old had been caught on CCTV trying the locked patio door of a house and the car sitting in its driveway at 3.20am on June 22.

Wellingborough burglar Robert John Moore

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers immediately recognised the serial thief, of Kilnway, and arrested him. He was charged with one count of attempted burglary and one of attempted vehicle interference.

Prosecuting, Quiana Fitzpatrick said that Moore had 26 convictions for 104 offences, adding: “(His offending) started in 1992 and it’s not ever ended.

Mitigating for Moore, higher court advocate Will Heyward said: "It’s fair to say he’s a career criminal.”

He said Moore had been released on licence from prison in March this year for a previous burglary and was recovering from a serious drug addiction.

His Honour Judge David Herbert QC said: “You were out on a burgling trip that night. You didn’t get in, but nevertheless this is a serious offence.

"The court takes a very serious view of burglary.

"Your case is significantly aggravated by numerous convictions for burglary over a period of nearly 30 years.”