Wellingborough attack saw man struck on head with metal object

Police are investigating.

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after being struck with a metal object in Wellingborough's town centre yesterday (Sunday).

Eyewitnesses reported a police cordon being in place after the incident in Cambridge Street, near the junction with Market Street, at about 3pm.

A police spokesman said the victim, a man in his 40s, was struck on the head with 'some sort of metal object' by a group of young people.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries but has since been discharged.