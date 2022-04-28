Wellingborough attack leaves man with significant facial injuries

Police are investigating

A man was left with significant facial injuries after being punched and kicked while on the ground in a shocking Wellingborough attack.

Police have arrested a suspect after the violent incident in Church Street earlier this month.

In an appeal launched today (April 28) police said the assault took place between 2am and 2.40am on Saturday, April 16, when a man punched another man in the face several times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the victim fell to floor the suspect continued to kick and punch him while he was on the ground.

The victim was left with significant facial injuries including swelling, cuts and bruises.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.