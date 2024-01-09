Wellingborough and Corby residents urged to share views on fire and police and funding
Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has launched the survey about the police and fire precepts for the coming year – and has now extended the deadline to allow people more time to share their views.
The precepts are the amount that Northamptonshire residents pay towards policing and the fire service through their council tax – together, both precepts amount to around 18% of the council tax a household pays.
Residents from across the county have been filling in the survey, but the response rate has been lower in Wellingborough and Corby compared to other areas in the county.
Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, said: “I know how hard the cost-of-living crisis has been for people, and I don’t propose an increase in the police and fire precepts lightly, so I genuinely want to know how much people in Wellingborough and Corby are prepared to pay towards their local emergency services.”
The online survey takes around 15 minutes to complete and explains the impact that different council tax precept options would have on the policing and fire budgets.
It was originally scheduled to close on 14 January but has now been extended until 7am on Tuesday January 16.
The survey can be completed at the following link: https://www.research.net/r/PreceptConfidence2024-25
The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner will then take his recommendations to a meeting of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel in February.