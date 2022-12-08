A hapless yob was caught on CCTV trying to impress his mates by attacking an 8ft Christmas tree outside shops in Northampton – but he was left red-faced as he misjudges the attack and is sent sprawling while his pals burst into hysterics.

Two girls are seen posing next to the tree before another tries to yank it off its stand in Kingsley Park Terrace and a teenager launches himself at the festive fir with a kung-fu style kick. But the boy is seen rubbing his leg and grimacing before taking out his anger on the tree again, this time ripping the lights off as he runs away.

The mindless attack was captured on security cameras outside the Right Vape shop at 7.30pm on Sunday (December 3). Owner Ryan Michlig, 39, said he put up the tree to “brighten up” the area, adding: “When I saw what they did, it left me thinking what’s the point of doing something like that again.

Ryan Michlig, with his tree which was trashed by yobs outside his vape shop in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton

"I think the more you make a place bright it lifts the area and we all want a nice place to live in.

“You can see on the CCTV that these kids attacked it just for the point of nothing. They've stripped all the lights off it and ruined it.

“It's very upsetting when people just flippantly just damage things and they don't realize what it means to the community. It's not my tree, it's everybody's tree, just to see something pretty."

Ryan posted the footage on Facebook and was flooded with offers from people to replace the trashed tree. He said: "A pensioner walked in and gave us £20 saying 'me and my wife saw your story and we were so touched that we wanted to give you something towards it'. He wouldn't take no for an answer.

"All the messages of support made me realise just how wonderful this community is. There is so much love out there."