WATCH: Sneak peek of Street Cops ahead of this week's episode as Northamptonshire Police officers followed for documentary series

A sneak peek of this week's episode of Street Cops – a documentary series that follows police officers in Northamptonshire – has been shared with this newspaper.

Street Cops: Catching the Yobs, which airs on Channel 5 at 8pm on Wednesday evenings, started last week, and saw officers in Northampton arrest a teenager on suspicion of being in possession of a knife and an imitation firearm.

This week’s episode sees an officer stop a teenager who was illegally riding an e-scooter, which was actually classed as a motorbike, in Corby.

The documentary series has a total of four episodes, with the last two due to air at the same time on Wednesday September 17 and Wednesday September 24.