WATCH: Sneak peek of Street Cops ahead of this week's episode as Northamptonshire Police officers followed for documentary series

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:36 BST
A sneak peek of this week's episode of Street Cops – a documentary series that follows police officers in Northamptonshire – has been shared with this newspaper.

Street Cops: Catching the Yobs, which airs on Channel 5 at 8pm on Wednesday evenings, started last week, and saw officers in Northampton arrest a teenager on suspicion of being in possession of a knife and an imitation firearm.

This week’s episode sees an officer stop a teenager who was illegally riding an e-scooter, which was actually classed as a motorbike, in Corby.

The documentary series has a total of four episodes, with the last two due to air at the same time on Wednesday September 17 and Wednesday September 24.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice