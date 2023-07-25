CCTV footage of an evil murderer has been released by police and show his movements before and after her brutally killed his wife in their Northampton home.

Today (Tuesday July 25), Phillip Dafter has been sentenced to life in prison at Northampton Crown Court after being found guilty by a jury at the same court, earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sentencing, Northamptonshire Police has released a video, which shows Diana returning to her home for the last time and Phillip Dafter buying knives in Asda after breaking the one who used to kill his wife. It also show Dafter arriving at Northampton Railway Station and him interacting with British Transport Police at London Euston Station after he had stabbed himself multiple time. Watch the video above.

Phillip Dafter (right) has been sentenced after he was found guilty of murdering his wife Diana Dafter (left) in their Northampton home.

What happened?

Phillip Dafter admitted manslaughter after he stabbed his 36-year-old wife Diana Dafter at their family home in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts on the morning of October 7, 2022. He denied murder arguing that his responsibility was diminished.

Dafter stabbed his wife a total of five times and inflicted around 12 knife injuries all over her body. A pathologist determined that she died from a single stab wound to the heart and found injuries consistent with her trying to push the blade away during the attack.

After fatally stabbing his wife and leaving her in their kitchen to bleed out, Dafter tried to stab himself with the same knife, the court heard. However, the blade broke so he drove himself to Asda to buy more knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dafter stabbed himself in the abdomen several times with the knives and then drove himself to Northampton Railway Station, where he caught a train to London Euston as he bled and drank whiskey.

At Euston Station, he confessed to British Transport Police that he killed his wife.

Dafter was airlifted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, where he was treated for his stab wounds. Just six days after the stabbing, he told a doctor doing a mental health assessment on him that he had been “driven” to killing his wife following an argument about their car and described it as a “moment of madness.”

What the judge and police said

Addressing Phillip Dafter in his sentencing remarks, His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said: “You picked up a knife in the kitchen and attacked your wife with murderous intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those last minutes of her life would have been utterly terrifying.

“You violated the trust and security of your marriage and murdered Diana Dafter in her own home. It was a sustained attack and you did nothing to help her, nor call the emergency services.”

Following the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “Today, it’s really important to recognise that Diana Dafter was, and is, so much more than this man’s victim.

“She was a loving person, daughter and friend. A student nurse with a real passion for care, hardworking, and someone very easy to get along with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her life and bright future was cut short by Phillip Dafter in a violent and prolonged attack and though today’s sentence will be of little comfort to her family and those that loved her, I hope it will help them to know that the man who did this will now spend an exceptionally long time in prison.

“This is an utterly tragic case and a stark reminder of why tackling violence against women and girls remains a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.

“My thoughts remain with Diana’s family and I hope today has also offered them some semblance of closure after this lengthy court process.