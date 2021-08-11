WATCH dramatic moment armed police swoop on Northampton bomb hoaxer

This is the dramatic moment a suspected suicide bomber was taken down and detained outside a Northampton police station.

Jayesh Thanki dialled 999 in May claiming he was taking an explosive device to Weston Favell because he blamed police for him being evicted.

He yelled at the control room call handler: "I've got a bomb in my bag ... bomb, B-O-M-B, a bomb!"

Police wrestle Thanki to the floor after tricking him into taking his hand off the 'detonator'

The call turned out to be hoax, but video from body cameras worn by armed officers who tackled 46-year-old Thanki showed how they calmly tackled the situation and tricked him by offering a cigarette.

Thanki, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, was last month jailed for three years at Northampton Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty, saying he was just trying to get the police's attention after the argument with his mum.

Superintendent Jen Helm, head of Operational Policing at Northamptonshire Police, said: “This incident had the potential to be incredibly serious, and our officers had to balance and assess whether it involved someone with mental health issues or could be a genuine bomb threat.

Thanki was jailed for three years at Northampton Crown Court last month

"They had to dynamically assess the incident as it unfolded, constantly taking on new information and adapting their approach, which enabled them to swiftly resolve the situation at the lowest, safest level.

“In negotiating with, approaching and apprehending Thanki, our officers showed immense bravery and courage, and demonstrated the value of their extensive training.

"They remained calm and composed in challenging circumstances to bring matters to a swift and peaceful conclusion, and are a credit to our Force.

“This incident illustrates the risks all police officers face on a daily basis as they fulfil their pledge to fight crime and protect people.”

Officers arrived at Weston Favell police station to find Thanki outside with a rucksack strapped to his chest

Earlier that day, Thanki had threatened and abused a 999 call handler and told them he was going to blow up the police station — all because he had been kicked out of his home in an argument with his mother.

Eight officers armed with rifles and nine more with Tasers who rushed to the station following the 999 call found Thanki standing outside wearing a rucksack on his chest and pretending to hold a detonator inside it, telling the officers it contained an explosive device.

Eventually officers were able to trick Thanki into removing his hand from the bag by offering him a cigarette.