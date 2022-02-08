Warrant issued for arrest of Corby man accused of serious driving offences
He failed to appear before a court
A Corby man who was due to face a court over an accusation of leaving the scene of a car crash is wanted by police.
Alexander Clark failed to turn up for his hearing at Northampton Magistrates on Monday, January 31.
He had been due to answer a charge of failing to stop following an accident which caused damage to to three other vehicles in Corby in May last year. He was also accused of dangerous driving during the incident and of perverting the course of justice by failing to stop for police officers.
Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of Clark, 31, of Scarborough Walk, Corby
Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call police on 101.