Warning to Northamptonshire parents about Snapchat after indecent images circulated to young children

Northamptonshire Police is warning parents about the children using Snapchat after indecent images were circulated.

Police are reminding parents and carers to be aware of what their children are seeing and are urging them to report any potentially illegal content.

Northamptonshire Police is issuing the advice following reports of the circulation of indecent images within Snapchat groups used by children, including those of primary school age.

Now police officers are urging parents and carers to have open and ongoing conversations about their children’s use of social media platforms.

Call 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, always call 999.

Parents and carers are also encouraged to report issues to their child’s school.