Warning issued by police after distraction theft at cash point in Northamptonshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A warning has been issued by police after a distraction theft at a cash point in Northamptonshire.
On February 17, Northamptonshire Police received a report from a person who went to use an ATM in Market Place, Brackley but was distracted while inserting his card and entering the PIN by a man who told him the machine was not working.
During this exchange, the unknown man managed to cover the machine’s screen and continue the transaction, withdrawing cash without the victim’s knowledge.
Now officers are reminding people to stay vigilant when using cash machines. They have issued the below advice to follow when using cash machines:
- Be aware of your surroundings, and particularly anyone standing close by to an ATM
- Check the ATM before you use it for any signs it has been tampered with or had any devices attached, especially around the card slot. Report anything suspicious to the bank and police
- When using the ATM, cover your PIN as you enter it and keep an eye on your card at all times, then put your card and cash away immediately
- If you’re approached by someone while using an ATM, just ignore them
- If it doesn’t feel right then don’t use the machine, and if you can, go inside the bank to withdraw your cash. Keep a check on your transactions too
Further advice is available on the Northamptonshire Police website here.
Report non-emergency crime via 101 or www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency call 999.