Warning after thieves steal two cars on Kettering estate without needing the keys

Police have urged vehicle owners to be cautious after thieves stole two cars in Kettering without needing the keys.

Officers are linking two incidents which took place on the Ise Lodge estate last week and are appealing for witnesses.

The first took place in Anderson Drive between 10.30pm and 11pm on Thursday, November 9, when a silver BMW X5 was taken from the driveway of a home without the keys being required.

Police are investigating

The second took place in nearby Deeble Road between 1.50am and 2am on Friday, November 10.

Northamptonshire Police said two men entered the property’s driveway, with one having a backpack and the other having a device in his hand. They then opened a locked Mercedes E350 AMG and drove it away.

The keys to the car were locked inside the house.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Please be cautious of this type of crime.

"If you have a vehicle that has keyless entry or ignition please store the key fob in a RFID pouch or foil lined tin to block signal from scanners that will remotely unlock your car.”