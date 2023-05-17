WANTED: Three Northampton men hunted by police over charges including possessing a knife

Three men from Northampton are wanted by police after they failed to appear at court to face charges including possession of a knife.

Nerijus Niparavicius, aged 37 and of Northampton, failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in 2020, after being charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Edgars Pavlovs, aged 51 and of Northampton, is charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of a controlled drug of Class B – amphetamine and cannabis, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance. Pavlovs was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last year, to face the charges however he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Left to right: Nerijus Niparavicius, Edgars Pavlovs and Dumitru Pintea are all wanted by police. Photos: Northamptonshire Police.

Dumitru Pintea, aged 31 and of Northampton, failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court after being charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Anyone who has seen Nerijus, Edgars or Pintea or who knows of their whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org, using the below reference numbers.

Nerijus Niparavicius: 20000406384

Edgars Pavlovs: 21000092879