Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Kane Harvey Taylor, who has links to East Northamptonshire.

Officers want to speak to the 22-year-old in connection with an allegation of robbery at an address in Kings Road, Rushden, which occurred on the evening of July 8 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Taylor or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).

Police want to speak to Kane Harvey Taylor