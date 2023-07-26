WANTED - police want to speak to this man in connection with an allegation of robbery in Rushden
Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Kane Harvey Taylor, who has links to East Northamptonshire.
Officers want to speak to the 22-year-old in connection with an allegation of robbery at an address in Kings Road, Rushden, which occurred on the evening of July 8 this year.
Anyone who has seen Taylor or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).
Please quote incident number 23000421726 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.