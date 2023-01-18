WANTED: Police searching for man who skipped court date and has links to Northampton

A 39-year-old man with links to Northampton is wanted by police after failing to appear in court.

Ryan Mickey Herrmann failed to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week (January 13), after being charged with carrying on a reserved legal activity when not entitled in March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herrmann has links to Northampton, but his current location is not known. Anyone who has information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000221207.