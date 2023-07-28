News you can trust since 1897
WANTED: Police searching for man, 27, in connection with alleged robbery in Northampton

He also has links to Harrow
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST

A 27-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with an alleged robbery in Northampton.

Officers would like to speak to Marko Karrabecaj, who has links to Harrow, Greater London, in connection with an allegation of robbery at a residential address in Spencer Bridge Road, on December 5, last year.

Anyone who has seen Karrabecaj or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000710920.