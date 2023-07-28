WANTED: Police searching for man, 27, in connection with alleged robbery in Northampton
He also has links to Harrow
A 27-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with an alleged robbery in Northampton.
Officers would like to speak to Marko Karrabecaj, who has links to Harrow, Greater London, in connection with an allegation of robbery at a residential address in Spencer Bridge Road, on December 5, last year.
Anyone who has seen Karrabecaj or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000710920.