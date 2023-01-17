WANTED: Police searching for 30-year-old man after allegation of serious assault in Northampton

Police are looking for a man who failed to answer his bail following an allegation of a serious assault in Northampton.

Eldars Stepanovs failed to answer his bail following an allegation of a serious assault at an address in Northampton, which took place in October 2021.

Northamptonshire Police is now appealing for information regarding the location of the 30-year-old, who has links to the Northampton area.

Eldars Stepanovs. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.