WANTED: Police on the hunt for 20-year-old in connection with Class A drugs offences in Northampton
Anyone who sees the 20-year-old should call police on 101
A 20-year-old is wanted by police in connection with Class A drugs offences, which took place in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location Ornest Rama.
Officers would like to speak to Rama in connection with Class A drugs offences that took place in Northampton.
Anyone who sees Rama, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000028162.