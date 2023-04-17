WANTED: Police looking for 59-year-old with links to Northampton for breaching court order
He failed to appear at court last month
A man with links to Northampton is wanted after breaching a court order.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Stephen Whitehead.
The 59-year-old failed to appear before Northampton Crown Court on March 21 this year, after breaching a court order.
It is believed he has links to Northampton and the Dagenham/Barking area of Essex. Anyone who sees Whitehead, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000170789.