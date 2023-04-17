News you can trust since 1897
WANTED: Police looking for 59-year-old with links to Northampton for breaching court order

He failed to appear at court last month

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read

A man with links to Northampton is wanted after breaching a court order.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Stephen Whitehead.

The 59-year-old failed to appear before Northampton Crown Court on March 21 this year, after breaching a court order.

Stephen Whitehead is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.Stephen Whitehead is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.
It is believed he has links to Northampton and the Dagenham/Barking area of Essex. Anyone who sees Whitehead, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000170789.