WANTED: Police looking for 18-year-old after theft in Northampton

The incident happened in October last year

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:48pm

An teenager is wanted by police after a theft in Northampton in 2022.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 18-year-old Joshua Lake.

Officers want to speak to Lake in connection with a theft in Northampton in October last year.

Joshua Lake is wanted by police. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Anyone who sees Lake, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000606729.