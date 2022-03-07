Wanted: Police appeal for information about these two men to help Northampton crime investigations
Detectives want to find males aged 24 and 37 following incidents in town
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:22 pm
Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of two men wanted in connection with separate incidents in Northampton
Peter John Mansell (left), aged 37, is wanted in connection with a theft in the town and anyone who sees him, or has information which could help locate him, should call 101 using incident number 21000434390
Daniel John Stray (right), aged 24 is also wanted in connection with an incident in December 2021. Anyone who sees Stray, or has information which could help locate him, should also call 101 using incident number 21000740191.