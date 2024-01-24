WANTED: Northamptonshire Police searching for 44-year-old woman in connection with drugs offences
Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to call police on 101
A 44-year-old woman is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with drugs offences.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 44-year-old Maria Davis.
Police say Davis is wanted in connection with drugs offences.
Anyone who knows where Davis is or recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000575687, to ensure information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.