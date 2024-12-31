WANTED: Northamptonshire Police search for man who failed to appear at court to face drink drive charge

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 31st Dec 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 12:47 BST
Nicolae Nistor is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.Nicolae Nistor is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.
A man is wanted by Northamptonshire Police after he failed to appear at court to face a drink driving charge.

Nicolae Nisto failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in September 2022, after being charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit, driving with no insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Anyone who has seen 34-year-old Nistor or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000523725.

