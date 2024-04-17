WANTED: Northamptonshire Police hunting for 35-year-old over driving whilst disqualified allegations
Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
A man is wanted by Northamptonshire Police over allegations of driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Robert Priboi.
The 35-year-old, is wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
Priboi has links to Sussex, Essex, Bedfordshire and London.
Anyone who knows where Priboi is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000193466.