Robert Priboi is wanted by police.

A man is wanted by Northamptonshire Police over allegations of driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Robert Priboi.

The 35-year-old, is wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Priboi has links to Sussex, Essex, Bedfordshire and London.