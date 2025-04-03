WANTED: Northamptonshire man failed to appear at court to face vehicle theft charges
A Northamptonshire man is wanted by police after he failed to appear at court to face vehicle theft charges.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 35-year-old Mindaugas Butkus.
Butkus is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court to answer vehicle theft charges.
Anyone who knows where Butkus is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000395017, to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.