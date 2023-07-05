News you can trust since 1897
WANTED: Northampton man, 26, failed to appear at court to face stolen goods charge

Call 101 if you see him
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST

A Northampton man is wanted by police after failing to appear at court to face a stolen goods charge.

Rimantas Sereika, aged 26 of Northampton, failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in January this year, after being charged with handling stolen goods, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Sereika or know of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000008844.

Rimantas Sereika is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.Rimantas Sereika is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
