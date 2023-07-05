WANTED: Northampton man, 26, failed to appear at court to face stolen goods charge

A Northampton man is wanted by police after failing to appear at court to face a stolen goods charge.

Rimantas Sereika, aged 26 of Northampton, failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in January this year, after being charged with handling stolen goods, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Sereika or know of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000008844.