An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who has links to Kettering.

Oumar Jalloh, 22, is wanted after he failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

He has been charged with the possession of a controlled class A drug on March 8, 2021.

Oumar Jalloh