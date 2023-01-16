Wanted man has links to Corby
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call 101
By Sam Wildman
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 3:15pm
Police investigating an allegation of burglary have released a picture of a wanted man who has links to Corby.
Henry Joseph Barry, 38, is wanted over an incident which took place in Sutton Bassett last month.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman appealed for help to find him.
They said: “Barry has links to Corby, but his current location is not known.
"Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”