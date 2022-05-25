Wanted man has links to Corby

Call 101 if you know where he is

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 10:53 am

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man with links to Corby after he failed to turn up at court.

Patrick Darby, 32, was charged with the possession of a controlled Class C drug in Corby on November 23 last year.

He was due to appear before magistrates in Northampton on January 14 but did not attend the hearing.

Patrick Darby

A police spokesman said: “Darby has links to Corby, but his current location is not known. Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”