Wanted man has links to Corby

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man with links to Corby after he failed to turn up at court.

Patrick Darby, 32, was charged with the possession of a controlled Class C drug in Corby on November 23 last year.

He was due to appear before magistrates in Northampton on January 14 but did not attend the hearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Darby