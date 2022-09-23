Wanted man has links to Barton Seagrave

Police have released an image of a man with links to the Barton Seagrave area who is wanted.

Liam Wiggins, 31, is wanted in connection with an assault which took place in June 2022.

Officers launched an appeal to track him down today as part of a Northamptonshire Police week of action.

Liam Wiggins

