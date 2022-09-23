Wanted man has links to Barton Seagrave
By Sam Wildman
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:55 pm
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:55 pm
Police have released an image of a man with links to the Barton Seagrave area who is wanted.
Liam Wiggins, 31, is wanted in connection with an assault which took place in June 2022.
Officers launched an appeal to track him down today as part of a Northamptonshire Police week of action.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wiggins is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”