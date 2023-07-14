News you can trust since 1897
Wanted man accused of stealing tools worth more than £11,000 from his Kettering employers

He failed to turn up at court and a warrant was issued for his arrest
By Sam Wildman
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:41 BST

A man accused of stealing tools worth more than £11,000 from his Kettering employers is wanted after skipping his court date.

Gheorge Iscru has been charged with theft by employee and was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 10) but failed to turn up.

The 39-year-old, of Headlands in Kettering, is accused of stealing tools worth £11,546 from Snap-on Tools in Telford Way on September 1, 2021.

Gheorge IscruGheorge Iscru
A warrant has been issued for his arrest and anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101.