Wanted man accused of stealing tools worth more than £11,000 from his Kettering employers

A man accused of stealing tools worth more than £11,000 from his Kettering employers is wanted after skipping his court date.

Gheorge Iscru has been charged with theft by employee and was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 10) but failed to turn up.

The 39-year-old, of Headlands in Kettering, is accused of stealing tools worth £11,546 from Snap-on Tools in Telford Way on September 1, 2021.

Gheorge Iscru