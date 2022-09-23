News you can trust since 1897
WANTED: Faces of seven men and one woman Northamptonshire Police want to find in connection with violent crime or weapons offences

Mugshots circulated as part of Matters of Priority crackdown

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:08 pm

These are the faces of seven men and one woman currently wanted by police targeting a crackdown on violent crime in Northamptonshire.

Tackling serious violence is one of the force’s Matters of Priority identified by Chief Constable Nick Adderley — alongside drug harm, violence against women and girls and serious and organised crime — as part of a three-year plan.

Anyone who sees any of the eight, or has information about their whereabouts, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using the relevant incident number found in the photo’s caption.

1. KIMBERLEY HUTCHINGS

Hutchings, aged 28, has links to the Daventry area and is wanted in connection with an assault in March 2022. Incident number: 22000533043

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

2. LEONS SVARNS

The 26-year-old is wanted following an attack of an emergency worker in January 2022 and has links to Northampton. Incident number: 22000296905

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

3. ELLIOT BURNHAM

Burnham, aged 28, has links to the Rothwell area and is wanted in connection with an assault of an emergency worker in February 2022. Incident number: 22000525745

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

4. CODRIN PURCARIU

Purcariu is wanted in connection with an assault in December 2021. The 36-year-old has links to the Northampton area. Incident number: 22000464650

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

