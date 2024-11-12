Wanted appeal launched by police in connection with Wellingborough theft

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Nov 2024, 09:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Jekabs Plume.

Plume, 34, is wanted for questioning in connection with a theft in Wellingborough.

Anyone who knows where Plume is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000253669 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice