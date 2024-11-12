Wanted appeal launched by police in connection with Wellingborough theft
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Jekabs Plume.
Plume, 34, is wanted for questioning in connection with a theft in Wellingborough.
Anyone who knows where Plume is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000253669 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.