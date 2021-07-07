WANTED: 31-year-old Kettering man in connection with incident where police were threatened

A 31-year-old Kettering man is wanted by police in connection with an incident where police officers were threatened.

Sean McCulloch, 31, is being sought in connection with an incident in Kettering where officers were threatened yesterday (July 6).

McCulloch's last known address is Wellington Street, Kettering.

Sean McCulloch, 31, is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.