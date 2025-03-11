Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an incident of theft at the Nationwide Building Society in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 8, between midday and 2pm, when an elderly man had his wallet stolen.

A force spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 25000079389 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.