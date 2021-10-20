Vulnerable man punched outside Kettering pub
A woman attacked him outside the Earl of Dalkeith
Police have released a description of a woman who they say punched a vulnerable man outside a Kettering pub.
Today (October 20) officers appealed for information after the incident outside the Earl of Dalkeith on Monday, September 27.
The victim, described as 'vulnerable', was outside the Dalkeith Place pub between midday and 3pm when he was approached by a woman who punched him in the face, causing minor injury.
A police spokesman said: "The woman is described as in her mid 50s, with short dark hair.
"She wore a woolly hat, dark jacket and jeans, and was with a man who wore glasses.
"Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."