Summer will be spent behind bars for this bunch, including a violent thug, repeat sex offender, serial conman and drugs dealers who were all among those jailed at Northampton Crown Court during July.
1. SCOTT HARGIN
The 35-year-old was sentenced to six years, nine months at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent when he stabbed a man four times in the back in Corby town centre. The 45-year-old victim was taken to hospital with a punctured lung and internal bleeding.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. CONNOR EAGERS
The 19-year-old from Rectory Farm, Northampton, was sentenced to 36 months after police found large quantities of Class A drugs during a routine check on a vulnerable woman who had previously been the victim of ‘cuckooing’ - an offence where a person’s home is taken over as a base for illegal dealing.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. PAUL DALY
Dad-of-two Daly, 37, splashed cash on boxes of designer goods and a Rolex watch after arranging the supply of at least 84kg-a-year of diamorphine, cocaine, cannabis and ketamine — worth £41,500 — into the UK operating from his semi-detached house in Deanshanger using the code name 'Batspawn' on an illegal chat app. He was sentenced to 17 years, six months at Aylesbury Crown Court
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. ISEN SHEMA
Shema admitted possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply after police discovered bags and scales used by dealers during a search of his Northampton home. The 39-year-old was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police