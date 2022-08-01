Faces of some of the sex offenders, fraudsters and drug dealers jailed at Northampton Crown Court during July

Violent thug, repeat sex offender, serial conman, drug dealers and a meat thief all jailed at Northampton Crown Court during July 2022

Names and faces of a few of those spending their summer holidays behind bars

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 1st August 2022, 6:49 am

Summer will be spent behind bars for this bunch, including a violent thug, repeat sex offender, serial conman and drugs dealers who were all among those jailed at Northampton Crown Court during July.

1. SCOTT HARGIN

The 35-year-old was sentenced to six years, nine months at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent when he stabbed a man four times in the back in Corby town centre. The 45-year-old victim was taken to hospital with a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

2. CONNOR EAGERS

The 19-year-old from Rectory Farm, Northampton, was sentenced to 36 months after police found large quantities of Class A drugs during a routine check on a vulnerable woman who had previously been the victim of ‘cuckooing’ - an offence where a person’s home is taken over as a base for illegal dealing.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

3. PAUL DALY

Dad-of-two Daly, 37, splashed cash on boxes of designer goods and a Rolex watch after arranging the supply of at least 84kg-a-year of diamorphine, cocaine, cannabis and ketamine — worth £41,500 — into the UK operating from his semi-detached house in Deanshanger using the code name 'Batspawn' on an illegal chat app. He was sentenced to 17 years, six months at Aylesbury Crown Court

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

4. ISEN SHEMA

Shema admitted possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply after police discovered bags and scales used by dealers during a search of his Northampton home. The 39-year-old was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2