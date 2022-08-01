3. PAUL DALY

Dad-of-two Daly, 37, splashed cash on boxes of designer goods and a Rolex watch after arranging the supply of at least 84kg-a-year of diamorphine, cocaine, cannabis and ketamine — worth £41,500 — into the UK operating from his semi-detached house in Deanshanger using the code name 'Batspawn' on an illegal chat app. He was sentenced to 17 years, six months at Aylesbury Crown Court

Photo: Northamptonshire Police