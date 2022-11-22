A vile man is behind bars after spitting at two police officers while in custody in Kettering.

Finlay Sharples was being held at the Weekley Woods Justice Centre on October 15, 2020, when he launched the disgusting attack.

He had already damaged a cell area in a police van when he spat at a police constable and a special constable, who was volunteering as a police officer.

Finlay Sharples spat at police in Kettering

The 39-year-old, of Castle Street in Wellingborough, was charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was due to face a hearing in June but, having been released on bail, he didn’t turn up. The charges were found proved in his absence and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

After being tracked down Sharples pleaded guilty to an additional charge of failing to surrender.

And last week magistrates in Northampton jailed him for a total of 52 weeks, citing that it was a deliberate attack on public servants who were carrying out their duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “None of our officers come to work to be assaulted – it is not “part of the job” and will never be seen as such.

“That’s why when these types of assaults do take place, whether that be physical violence or spitting, we take a zero-tolerance approach and will always, without exception, pursue criminal action against the offender."