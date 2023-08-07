News you can trust since 1897
VIDEO: Northampton thug, aged 33, jailed after punching Asda worker unconscious in shocking viral clip

The shocking attack took place in July 2021
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST
McDonald was dressed as Spiderman when he launched an attack on the Asda worker in July 2021McDonald was dressed as Spiderman when he launched an attack on the Asda worker in July 2021
A 33-year-old man from Northampton has been jailed for nearly seven years after punching a female Asda worker unconscious while he was dressed as Spiderman.

Josh McDonald, of Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton was caught on video attacking an Asda employee at the supermarket’s store in Clapham, London in July 2021.

It has been reported by the national press that McDonald and his gang, who were also in fancy dress, were notorious for filming ‘pranks’ at supermarkets and uploading the videos to social media at the time.

McDonald pleaded guilty to violent disorder and occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court (KCC) in June to six years and six months in prison. He will be monitored for a further three years and six months at the end of his sentence.

Rikki McKenzie, also of Rothersthorpe Road, pleaded guilty to using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence.

The 37-year-old was sentenced at KCC in June to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.

George O'Boyle, of Victoria, Surbiton pleaded guilty to violent disorder. The 30-year-old was jailed for a total of 26 months.

Twenty-year-old Sophie Roberts, of Merthyr Road, Northampton was also caught on camera kicking the victim before McDonald’s attack.

Roberts, who was dressed as Little Red Riding Hood, was due to be sentenced at KCC on Thursday (August 3) after pleading guilty to ABH on April 3. However her sentencing date has been rescheduled to Thursday, August 24, according to KCC.