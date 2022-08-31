Victims threatened with machete during Corby robbery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were threatened with a machete in Copenhagen Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Friday, August 19, between 10.20pm and 11pm, when a black BMW 1 Series pulled up next to two men.

A police spokesman said: “Two men got out of the vehicle with one of them threatening the victims with a machete before stealing their mobile phones.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Corby

"The driver and front seat passenger of the BMW are described as white men in their early 20s.

"The rear seat passenger is described as a black man in his early 20s.”