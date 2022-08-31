News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Victims threatened with machete during Corby robbery

The robbery took place in Copenhagen Road, Corby

By Stephanie Weaver
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:53 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:53 am

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were threatened with a machete in Copenhagen Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Friday, August 19, between 10.20pm and 11pm, when a black BMW 1 Series pulled up next to two men.

A police spokesman said: “Two men got out of the vehicle with one of them threatening the victims with a machete before stealing their mobile phones.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Corby

Most Popular

"The driver and front seat passenger of the BMW are described as white men in their early 20s.

"The rear seat passenger is described as a black man in his early 20s.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the robbery can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000483799.