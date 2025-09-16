Victims of Wellingborough vehicle crime urged to report it to police directly

Any victims of vehicle crime in the Wellingborough area are being urged to report it to police directly instead of posting about it on social media.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal for people to come forward comes after Wellingborough neighbourhood police team was made aware of residents posting about vehicle crimes in the town, but not reporting it for officers to investigate.

The post from the police team reads: “None of these incidents have been reported to us and it appears the Facebook post and comments contain evidence which would assist our enquiries with identifying a suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have been a victim of vehicle crime, please report it to us, likewise if you have evidence that could assist our investigation please share it with us.

Police want to hear from anyone who has been a victim of vehicle crime recently in Wellingborough

"That includes doorbell footage.”

The Northants Telegraph asked Northants Police for further information about vehicle crimes in the town, with a force spokesman saying: “The post relates to thefts from vehicles and vehicle interference that was being discussed on social media but not reported to us.

"Sadly no-one has come forward following the team’s post but we would appeal for anyone who is a victim of a crime to come forward so we can look into it.”

Any vehicle crimes in the area can be reported online or by calling 101.