Victim's courage praised as Wellingborough man sentenced for assault against former partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wellingborough man has been sentenced after admitting assault against a former partner.

Ryan Jaszczun, 24, of Kilnway, was reported to Northamptonshire Police in early February 2020 by a woman who had ended a relationship with him after concerns about the way he behaved and treated her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation was launched and Jaszczun went on to be charged with one count of controlling and coercive behaviour, first appearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 7, 2022.

Northampton Crown Court

The case was then sent to Northampton Crown Court for trial due to the seriousness of the offence.

Jaszczun went on to be further charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between January 2018 and February 2020 against the woman, which he admitted at a subsequent hearing at Northampton Crown Court.

He entered a not guilty plea to the offence of coercive/controlling behaviour, which was ordered to lie on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On January 29 this year, he appeared before the same court for sentencing for the assault charge, where he was given 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, with a six-month mental health requirement, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and a 40-session programme requirement.

Jaszczun was also made subject to a two-year restraining order to prevent him from making any form of contact with the victim, directly, indirectly or via third party (except via official channels), for two years.

He was also ordered to pay £2,400 compensation to her.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Scott, of CID West, said: “Ryan Jaszczun behaved terribly towards this woman throughout their relationship, repeatedly assaulting her by headbutting and punching her in the face, punching and kicking her around the body and attempting to push her down the stairs.

“The repeated assaults and outbursts eventually led her to feel his aggression and violence was somehow ‘normal’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regular verbal and physical abuse from someone who claims to love you is not normal.

"Photographing injuries your partner has caused to you is not normal.

"Arguments that always end in violence and injury are not normal.

“The courage it took for her to end the relationship and come forward to report what he had put her through should not be underestimated, and I am grateful for her support throughout our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I very much hope that Jaszczun’s eventual guilty plea, sentence and restraining order provide her with comfort and confidence as she continues to build a happier future away from him.

“If you have a Ryan Jaszczun in your life, please don’t feel their behaviour is normal or OK.

"It is not and I would urge you to report it to us.

"We will believe you, we will support you, and we will do all we can to get justice for you too.”

Northants Police says this report has been released with the support of the victim-survivor.

Report non-emergency crime to Northamptonshire Police on 101 or in an emergency always call 999.