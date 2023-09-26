Victim threatened with knife after being approached by five men demanding money in Westcott Way, Corby
Police are appealing for witnesses
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Witnesses are being sought after a man was threatened with a knife and robbed in Westcott Way, Corby.
Between 9.25pm and 9.35pm on Sunday, September 17, the man in his 40s was approached by five men who demanded money.
A police spokesman said: “One of the suspects then produced a knife, threatened the man, and stole his cash.”
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000584220.