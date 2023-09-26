Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Witnesses are being sought after a man was threatened with a knife and robbed in Westcott Way, Corby.

Between 9.25pm and 9.35pm on Sunday, September 17, the man in his 40s was approached by five men who demanded money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “One of the suspects then produced a knife, threatened the man, and stole his cash.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...